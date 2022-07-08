Dorothy Mildred Nelson, 92, November 10, 1929 -July 3, 2022. A visitation will be held Monday, July 11, 2022 from 10:00 am – 11:00 am with funeral services at 11:00 am, both at Memorial Funeral Home, Columbia. Burial to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents William and Myrtle (Wright) Griffin and husband, October 11, 1953. She is survived by her children, Roger White of Ashland, MO; Eugene Nelson of Ashland, MO; Christine Gillham of Taft Heights, CA; and Rosetta Nelson-Chick of New Bloomfield, MO; as well as 8 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.