Retired Col. Douglas Overall, 86, of Columbia, Missouri, died Friday, June 12, 2020, at his home.
Doug was born Aug. 19, 1933, and grew up on a farm in Turon, Kansas. He married Betty Worden and joined the U.S. Air Force shortly after graduating from Kansas State University.
Living on bases all over the country and in Turkey was a cherished time in Doug’s life. He earned a master’s degree from Kent State University and, after retiring from the military, spent decades as a business consultant and professor of personal finance at Columbia College.
Doug and Betty had many friends all over the country and traveled at every opportunity until her passing in 2018.
He was a devoted father to Greg and Kathy and grandpa to Rachel, Matt and Adele. He was a great-grandpa to Rhys and Hugh.
His humor and charm will be sorely missed.
No service is planned per his wishes. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.ParkerMillard.com.