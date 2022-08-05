Dr. Pengyin Chen, of Fayetteville, Arkansas, passed and went to heaven August 1, 2022, in Fayetteville at the age of 64. He was born on September 28, 1957, in Jinyang, China, to Chen Jian Cheng and Guo Hui Qin. Pengyin married Ping Zhao on September 18, 1979, in Yangling, China.
Dr. Pengyin Chen earned his Ph.D. in Soybean Agronomy from Virginia Tech. He was employed at many universities including Iowa State University, Virginia Tech, the University of Missouri, and taught at the University of Arkansas for 16 years. He then went to the University of Missouri for the past 5 years as Endowed Chair for soybean genetics. For all his achievements, he was named Crop Science of America Fellow and American Science of Agronomy Fellow. Pengyin was a member of the American Soybean Association and the Grace Chinese Christian Church in Fayetteville.