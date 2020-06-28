Edward L. Daugherty of Bradenton, Florida, passed away quietly with his wife at his side June 5, 2020.
He was born in Columbia, Missouri, on Feb. 8, 1944. He resided in Hallsville, Missouri, and attended Red Top Christian Church and graduated from Hallsville High School in 1962.
His was raised by his father's Aunt Belle and Uncle John O'Rear who preceded him in death, as well as his parents Mitchell T. Daugherty and Frances Lane. His beloved sister Judity Daugherty Craig passed away in December 2016.
After graduation Edward joined the U.S. Navy until he retired in 1999. He traveled the world and loved this country. Of his many accomplishments he was on the team that recommissioned the USS Missouri in 1988 for Desert Shield/Desert Storm.
After retirement he resided in Virginia Beach and operated Back Bay Guide Service where his knowledge of fishing and hunting allowed him to indulge in the sports that he loved the best. He was a master gardener; after meeting his wife he resided in Nags Head, North Carolina, where he raised roses.
He is survived by his wife Delories Daugherty of Bradenton, Florida; a son, Edward Clark Daugherty of Clayton, North Carolina; two brothers, William Clark Daugherty of Centennial, Colorado, and Robert Brown of Jacksonville, Florida; his sister Anne Volta Blackstone of Centennial, Colorado; and many nephews and neices.
After moving to Bradenton, Florida, he became a member of the American Legion and participated on the Pinebrook Condo Association Board. Edward fought a twenty year battle with cancer and was an inspiration to everyone he met. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends and many neighbors. The family is asking that any donations be given to the Florida Cancer Society. A private celebration of life will be held in Colorado at a later date.