Elsie V. Smithson, 100, of Columbia died Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at her home. Mrs. Smithson was born Dec. 29, 1919, in Glasgow, Missouri, to Frank and Edna Rose.
She married Ray Smithson on Dec. 26, 1941, in Marshall, Missouri. He preceded her in death in 1998.
Mrs. Smithson was a licensed beautician for more than 50 years. She owned and operated the El-Ra Beauty Salon on the Strollway for many years. With her husband and son, the family raised prize-winning Charolais cattle.
Survivors include her son, C.R. Smithson of Columbia; two sisters; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and several generations of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, a son and five siblings.
Because of COVID-19, there will be no services at the present time. A celebration of her life is tentatively planned for the anniversary of her 101st birthday.