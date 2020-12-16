Emily Kate Kirk died Friday, Dec. 11, 2020 in Columbia. She was 19.
Emily was born Feb. 12, 2001, in Overland Park, Kansas. She graduated from Blue Valley West High School in 2019. She was a full-time student at MU majoring in nursing.
She was a member of Pi Beta Phi Sorority and worked part time as a certified nursing assistant at University Hospital. She was involved in the College Mentors for Kids program and the campus Newman Center.
Emily was a loving daughter, amazing sister and true light to all. She brought so much joy to everyone she met with her smile and her laugh.
She was passionate about her faith, her family, her friends, helping others and bringing joy to everyone around her. We will be forever grateful to God for blessing us with Emily, and we are comforted knowing she is in Heaven wrapped in His arms, watching over us.
Survivors include her parents, Brian and Kelly Kirk; siblings Lauren, Audrey and Brandon Kirk; grandparents Don and Kathy Westhoff of Kirksville, Missouri, and Neil and Susan Kirk of Sun Lakes, Arizona; 13 aunts and uncles; and 20 cousins.
She was preceded in death by an uncle, Leonard Lorton of Goodyear, Arizona.
Visitation will be from 7 to 8 a.m. Friday, Dec. 18 at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Parish in Leawood, Kansas. A Mass of Christian Burial will be from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday at St. Michael's. A link to the livestream for both events is available on the McGilley State Line Chapel website.
Donations may be made in Emily's memory to the Emily Kirk Scholarship Fund based at St. Michael's.