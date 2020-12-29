Enice Joe Fuel was born Dec. 24, 1990, in Columbia, Missouri, to Vernotia Soils Guyton and David Jerome Fuel Sr. He passed away from life on the morning of Dec. 12, 2020, at age 29.
Enice Fuel graduated in 2009 from F.L. Schlagle High School in Kansas City, Kansas. In 2015, Enice worked at PACES as an Attendant Care Provider position with the psychosocial program. Enice worked with various aged children in individual and group settings. He was also a CPI trainer and helped facilitate trainings to all PACES staff. Enice will always be remembered supporting children and joking and laughing with his coworkers.
Enice was also well known in the karaoke community. His home away from home was Off Key, where he was known as James to his karaoke family. He was everyone’s designated driver, therapist, mentor and friend. James loved the game nights and was a soulful singer. He touched so many people with his kindness and talents.
His love and memories will remain in the hearts of his beautiful mother, Vernotia Soils Guyton: his siblings, David J. Fuel Jr. (Alyssa), Gerald Porter-Fuel (Shalan), Robin Fuel-Dixon (Lavance), David Fuel (Meredith), Nikki Fuel, Kim Fuel, Adri Fuel, Raven Fuel, Ivory Scott and Bria McWilliams; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, loved ones and friends.
With Enice’s passing, we remind others that his life is one to be celebrated. Although we will miss him daily, especially his infectious laugh and quick wit, he will always remain forever in our hearts.
Enice’s life may seem too short to many, but those who were touched by him understand that the quality of existence far exceeds the quantity of time in which one lives.
Arrangments are being handled by A Better Place funeral home.