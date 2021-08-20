Abbie Gayle Allen Coulson, 52, of Granbury, TX, passed away on August 18, 2021.
Abbie was born on April 12, 1969, in Columbia, Missouri, the daughter of Richard Allen and Janice Toalson. Abbie and her husband Alex were joined in marriage on November 12th, 2005.
Abbie was preceded in death by her brother Mac Allen and daughter Devon Coulson.
Abbie is survived by her loving husband Alex; parents Richard and Janice Allen; daughters Sadie Foster, and husband Seth, Mollie Wheeler, Anabelle Fenwick, and husband Corey, Amelia Lehle, and husband Jake, and sons Shane Coulson and Christopher Coulson; grandchildren Nora and Logan Foster, and Odin and Cleo Fenwick; sister Amanda Huff, and husband Travis; nephews Henry and Noah; as well as many aunts and cousins.
Abbie dedicated her life to raising her five children and building her life in Granbury. She was a fierce friend and mother whose passionate heart was felt by those she knew. Abbie was a selfless volunteer within the Granbury Independent School District. Abbie’s love extended beyond her immediate family and was evident in her work at Nettie Baccus Elementary School.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Granbury First United Methodist Church- ‘Kids Hope program’ in the memo line.