Ada Lourdes Fidler (née Vigo), a resident of Columbia, MO, for nearly 17 years, died at home after a long struggle with a debilitating illness and chronic pain.
She was born on July 31, 1956, in Lima, Peru, where she graduated with the equivalent of a master’s degree in journalism from San Marcos University and became a prize-winning reporter for El Comercio, the largest and most prestigious Peruvian newspaper. She also was an accomplished singer.
Because of Ada’s fluency in English, she was assigned to be the interpreter and guide for Roger Fidler, an electronic newspaper pioneer and visionary, who was invited to speak at an Inter-American Press Association technology conference hosted by her newspaper in Lima in September 1987.
They quickly became friends and 18 months later they were married in Miami, Florida, where Fidler worked for Knight-Ridder Inc. as the corporate director of new media development.
Before his retirement in 1995, Ada had the opportunity to travel with him to numerous countries around the world.
They later had frequent vacation adventures together exploring archeological sites and natural wonders throughout Peru.
After moving to Columbia with her husband in 2004, Ada worked as an interpreter for the Municipal Court.
Ada’s father Angel Vigo and mother Dora (née Aguilar) Vigo preceded her in death. She is survived by her husband. They had no children.