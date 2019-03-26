Adriannah Earnestine Green died Monday, March 18, 2019, in Columbia.
Earnestine was born Dec. 26, 1941, to the late Albert and Christine (Pigee) Blakemore in Mound City, Illinois. Earnestine was the eldest of six children — two boys and four girls — born to this union.
Earnestine attended Lovejoy High School in Mound City, Illinois, and eventually received her GED. She worked at Burkart’s Foam Plant in Cairo, Illinois, before moving to Chicago to work for Hall’s Printing Co. while managing the Central Avenue Apartment Complex. She later retired from FedEx.
Earnestine married the love of her life, Johnnie Green, and remained in Chicago until moving to Columbia in 2008.
Earnestine renewed her faith and became a member of Friendship Baptist Church in Columbia, where she was a Mother and Usher. She enjoyed Bible study, potting plants, barbecuing and spending time with family and friends.
She was known as the “Hat Lady” due to her love of wearing hats.
Earnestine was preceded in death by her father and mother, Albert and Christine Blakemore; one brother, Elder Robert Blakemore of Mound City, Illinois; one sister, Diane Nelson of Savannah, Georgia; and one granddaughter, Elawnyeh Morris of Chicago.
She leaves to cherish her memories two daughters, Kimberly (Douglas) Ritter of Columbia and Kyah Green of Biloxi, Mississippi; a brother, Larry Blakemore of Springfield; two sisters, Lottie Hayes and Lela Humble, both of Mound City, Illinois; special nieces and nephews Raynold (Phylette) Blakemore of Dallas, Rhonda Blakemore of Springfield, Rayshaun (Renee’) Blakemore of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Reginald (Rhonda) Blakemore of Tampa, Florida, Rzlyn (Dashawn) Blakemore-Williams of Hinesville, Georgia, Segan Humble of Chicago and Semaj Humble of Mound City, Illinois; one uncle, Nathaniel (Edwina) Pigee of Mound City, Illinois; and eight grandchildren, Ausonius Gray of St. Louis, Antionette Gray of Columbia, Angela Gray of Columbia, Tiffany (Raymond) Hall of Columbia, Howard (Kassey) Bouldin of Toledo, Ohio, Luis Flores, Javier Flores, and Airmando Flores, all of Florida, and Airmaris (Quad) Brown of Biloxi, Mississippi; 16 great-grandchildren; and a host of other nephews and nieces that were near and dear to her; cousins; other relatives and friends.
Services for Earnestine Green will be at 11 a.m. Friday, March 29, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home in Columbia with the Rev. Patterson officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.memorialfuneralhomeandcemetery.com.