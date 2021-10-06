My little brother Al Oxenhandler passed. He was 70. Al was an entertainer — a piano player, a singer, a songwriter, a semi-funny comedian and a playwright. He reveled in the fact that he was a song and dance man. Whether playing at Crystal Bridges or with the Boston Pops or in front of handful at a nursing home, Al made you made you tap your foot, laugh a bit, maybe even cry. The piano in our home will sit silent — it was there for his visits. Janet, Josh and I will miss him terribly. With his family at his side, Covid took him. Damn.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you