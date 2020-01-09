Alan R. Havig, 79, of Columbia passed away Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at Columbia Post-Acute Care.
A celebration of Alan’s life will take place March 14, 2020, at the Firestone Baars Chapel, 1306 E. Walnut St., on the campus of Stephens College. Additional details and a more complete obituary will be published closer to the service.
Alan was born Aug. 26, 1940, in Litchfield, Minnesota, the son of Harold Rolf Havig and Blanche Sylvia (Peterson) Havig. He was united in marriage to Bettina (Baker) Havig for over 52 years. He was a history professor and archivist at Stephens College for 50 years.
Alan is survived by his wife, Bettina; their daughter, Kirsten Havig of Laramie, Wyoming; and one sister, Margaret Daniher of Huntington Beach, California.
