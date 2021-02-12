Albert Paul Sutton, 83, a lifelong Columbian, passed away February 6, 2021, at his home. He was born July 26, 1937, to Albert and Thelma Sutton.
In 1957, he married Betty Jo Creason. They had two sons together, Clifford and Chris.
The ironically nicknamed “Bunny” was actually a large man, with a voice and personality that matched his stature. A manager at the Gerbes meat department for many years, he also owned a farm and especially loved cattle.
Bunny loved following sports, particularly the St. Louis Cardinals and Missouri Tigers. He was also a bowler, youth baseball coach and a member of the award-winning 1953 Tribune Tigers baseball team. He graduated from Hickman High School in 1955.
Bunny is survived by his wife, sons, three siblings: Edward Sutton, Ozella McCasland and Sandie Umstead; five grandchildren: Jacqueline Sutton, Melissa Miller, Justin Sutton, Cooper Sutton and Lexi Sutton. He is also survived by two great-grandchildren: Theodore Sutton and Ava Miller.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Mary Wright and Bonnie Shockley.
A visitation will be held Saturday, February 13 at 11 a.m., with a service following at noon; Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 W, Columbia, MO 65202; (573) 443-3173.
Contributions may be made to Coyote Hill Christian Children’s Home, 9501 W Coyote Hill Rd, Harrisburg, MO 65256; (573) 874-0179.