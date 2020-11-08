Albert Lee Williams "Joe" passed away Nov. 2, 2020 at University Hospital.
Joe was born Aug. 28, 1942 in rural Callaway County to Charles and Mabel Mae Williams. Joe was educated at Frederick Douglass School in Columbia. He served in the Army and later worked at Christian College and University of Missouri dining halls.
Joe enjoyed tinkering with anything that was broken. With his passion for tinkering, he could often be found under the hood of a car. Over the years, Joe established a good reputation as the man who could fix anything.
In his later years Joe could be found glued in front of the TV watching old westerns and eating a good meal. Joe never missed a meal, especially a free meal.
A memorial service will be held from 1 to 2 p.m., Nov. 14, 2020 at Eternal Refuge Missionary Church.