Aleda Ruth Andresen, 97, of Columbia passed away Monday, Nov. 30, at Heritage Hall nursing home in Centralia. A visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home. In keeping with the guidelines put forth by the Boone County Heath Department, all guests are required to wear a mask, keep social distancing (6 feet apart), cough into their sleeves and wash and sanitize hands often. A graveside service will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Mount Horeb Cemetery in Sturgeon.
Aleda was born Feb. 11, 1923, in Denison, Iowa, the daughter of Bernie John Johnson and Mable May Vanderwall. She graduated from Denison High School in 1942. During World War II she worked at the Bomber Plant in Omaha, Nebraska, with her best girlfriend. After a fire in the plant, she went to work in a factory that produced powdered eggs for the military. On Dec. 19, 1954, in Vermillion, South Dakota, she was united in marriage to Wilbur Andrew “Flip” Andresen, who preceded her in death.
After living in Denison for their early years, they moved to Renick in 1953, then to Sturgeon before they settled into Columbia in 1965. In 2018 Aleda made her home at Heritage Hall in Centralia. She was employed at University Hospital in the nursery and later at Boone Hospital Center in their kitchen serving meals to patients. In 1966 she started work at Exchange National Bank, which changed its name three more times before she retired: to First National Bank and Trust, then to Landmark Bank, now Simmons Bank, until she retired in 1987. She was an avid lifelong reader.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and three siblings: Virgil Bernard Johnson, Dorothy R. Butler and Wilbur Donald Johnson.
Aleda is survived by her daughters, Linda Lee Henson of Centralia, Kathy Jean Andresen of Columbia and Deborah Ann Strodtman of Columbia; two grandchildren, Aleda Irene Jenkins of Florida and Richard Darnell Harrison of Columbia; six great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.