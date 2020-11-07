Alex Edward Palmer Sr., 78, of Columbia died Nov. 2, 2020, at his home.
A graveside service will be conducted 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12 at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Alex was born Nov. 2, 1942, in Warrensburg, the son of John Stewart and Lula Eaton Stewart, who both preceded him in death. At a young age, Alex was blessed with a stepfather, Rienzo Palmer.
Alex was united in marriage to Harri Anne Palmer, who preceded him in death in 1996.
Alex was a long term resident of Columbia, attending Hickman High School. After graduation, he joined the U.S. Air Force. Later he would work in construction, where he helped construct many large commercial buildings in mid-Missouri.
Alex also worked as a millwright. He worked for Ameren Missouri at the nuclear power plant in reform on the refueling team. He spent many years working at the MU Power Plant, as well. He had many talents and used them to earn a living, as well as help his friends and family in many ways.
In his younger days, he enjoyed scuba diving and riding motorcycles. In his later years, he enjoyed the time he spent with his friends and family. He also loved his four- legged friends.
Alex is survived by his children, Pam Kroeger (Steve) and Alex Palmer (Linda); brother Rienzo Palmer Jr; four grandchildren, Nick Kroeger (Amy), Sam Kroeger (Hayley), Dakota Palmer, Arrianna Palmer; and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and wife, Alex was preceded in death by sister Gladman Palmer and his brother Richard Palmer.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the donor’s choice.
Online condolences may be made at www.memorialfuneralhomeandcemetery.com.