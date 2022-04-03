Alexander J. Metro, 81, passed away on March 16, 2022 at University of Missouri Hospital.
Alex was born on September 16, 1940, in Bridgeport, CT, to Alexander J. Metro Sr. and Hedwig (Radzion) Metro. He graduated from the University of Bridgeport in 1963 with a degree in English Literature; he was a proud member of Students for a Democratic Society.
He worked as a scholarly editor at the American Institute of Physics and at Yale University Press, and later as a health care aide. He was known for his gentle spirit and deep curiosity. He was an avid distance runner, completing the New York City Marathon in just over three hours. He loved baking, writing poetry, listening to jazz, and watching films. He may hold the record for most items checked out from the library in one lifetime.
Alex is survived by his daughter Zoe Metro (Gary Leone) and grand-dog Quill; his daughter Rosalie Metro (Sean Franzel) and grandchildren Mae and Louis Franzel; sister Dorothy (Rick) Schneider; and brother Raymond (Carole) Metro; and his former wife Judy Metro. He was his grandkids’ biggest fan, cheering at their sports games and letting them beat him at Scrabble. His impact on the world will be felt for years to come.
In lieu of flowers, feel free to make a contribution in Alex’s honor to the Equal Justice Initiative, We Always Swing Jazz Series, or Columbia Friends Meeting. A hybrid memorial service will be held in person and on Zoom on April 9 from 2 to 4 pm at the Columbia Friends’ Meeting. For info, please contact info@comoquakers.org.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory, 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, MO 65203 (573) 449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.parkermillard.com.