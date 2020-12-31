Alfred Lee Brady died on Dec. 18 of a sudden massive cardiac event. He was 84 years old.
He is survived by his wife, three children and four grandchildren.
Al was known as Al “Brady Bunch” Brady to his real estate community. He had a long, nearly 60-year, career in the field.
He was an emeritus member of the Columbia Board of REALTORS and was a lifetime volunteer and friend.
Al was a lifetime member of the Community of Christ Church and served as an elder in that community.
In light of COVID-19, no service is planned at this date. A memorial service is planned for spring.