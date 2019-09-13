Alice Marie (Morris) Murray, 91, of Columbia passed away Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, in Columbia. A visitation will be held Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, from 1 to 2 p.m. with funeral services following at 2 p.m., both at Memorial Funeral Home in Columbia, Missouri. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Alice was born April 25, 1928, in Boone County, the daughter of Hume Morris and Lola Nichols Morris. She had a 20-year career with General Telephone, where she made lifelong friends. She was a loving mother whose laughter could bring the house down, and she could sing like an angel. Alice was steadfast in teaching her children life lessons and raised them to be strong and independent. She was a wizard in the kitchen, cooking for anyone in need, and with her incredibly skilled hands made clothes, afghans and quilts. Her home was everyone’s home. It was a place where you were welcomed, protected and safe. She will be remembered as a remarkable woman who was generous with her time and diligent in serving her family, extended family and friends. She carried herself with dignity, grace and humility and had a special way of making each person around her feel loved.
Alice is survived by her children, Lola Carey, Otsie Murray, Barry Murray, Mary “Merk” Williams and husband Chuck, Eddie Murray and spouse Owenetta and Melaine “Mick” Weable; two brothers, Budd Morris and wife Deloris, and Steve Morris; as well as a host of cousins, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two grandsons, Gregory Scott Carey and Matthew Charles Weable; and former husband, Otsie Joseph Murray.
Special thanks to the staff at The Bluffs for the years of special care, love and laughter and who became a part of the family. The family will forever be grateful.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105, or Central Missouri Honor Flight, 1400 Forum Blvd., Ste. 7-A, Box 334, Columbia, Missouri 65203.