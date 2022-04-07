Allen Lee Brown, 62, of Columbia, passed away on Monday, April 4, 2022 at Boone Hospital Center. He was born on December 10, 1959 in Pana, Illinois to the late James and Lucille (Haggerty) Brown.
He attended school in Nokomis, Illinois, and graduated from Paris, Missouri High School. He married the love of his life, Karen Sheets in Columbia, Missouri on July 7, 1984.
Allen was the business owner of Allen L. Brown Construction for over 30 years. He built the business from nothing, getting his first loan for ladders and carrying them on top of their Chevy Chevette to jobs. The family had to push start the car to get it to go. He then went on to build a great business, working for contractors all over Mid-Missouri who are now good friends.
Allen was a funny man with a huge heart. His grandson Jaden was his partner in crime and the biggest joy in his life! They were the best of buddies. He also enjoyed drinking beer, fishing, small wood projects, watching the St. Louis Cardinals, telling bad dad jokes and EATING! Allen knew no stranger. You couldn’t take him anywhere that he didn’t make new friends. He loved animals, his home, and his family. Allen worked tirelessly on and was so proud of his yard and home that he and Karen built from the ground up, with the help of family and friends.
He will be lovingly missed by his wife Karen Brown of Columbia; his son, Corey Brown of Columbia; daughter, Dawnn Brown of Columbia; grandson, Jaden Stone; brothers: Leonard Payne (Donna) of Columbia, Jimmy Brown (Vikki) of Centralia, Joe Brown; sisters: JoAnn Myer, Jackie Masters (Barry) all of Des Moines, Mary Whitmire (Roger) of New Franklin, Janice Shives (Kurt), sister Pam Johnson (Tom) of Harrisburg; sister-in-law, Tina Sheets of Hallsville; brother-in-law, Robert Sheets of Columbia; nieces and nephews: T.J. Young, Trevor Young, Shelby Barron, Samantha Sheets, Gregory Crossno, Dalton Crossno, Andrea Lundgren, Breanna Sheets, Paige Harrison, Connie Brown, Tiffany (Casey) Brown; great nieces and nephews: Cameron, Little Anthony, Peyton, Lincoln, Braden, Skye, Jordan, Aunicka Evelyn, Corrine, Raegin, Bentley, and Casey Jr.; and many other family members.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Larry Brown, Richard Brown, Marty Brown; and mother-in-law Goldie Lamborn.
Friends and family will be received from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at Nilson-Millard Cremation and Burial Center, 5611 E. St. Charles Road, Columbia, Missouri 65202.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Shriner’s Hospitals for Children, P.O. Box 1525, Ranson, West Virginia 25438.
