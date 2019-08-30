Allen Edward Yoder, 68, of Sturgeon, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at his home in Sturgeon.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home. Memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Brian Thieme officiating.
Allen was born June 18, 1951, in St. Louis, Missouri, and is the son of Frank and Betty Ann (Brill) Yoder, who preceded him in death. He was married on Feb. 1, 1973, in St. Louis to Marli Siegerist.
Survivors include: his wife, Marli Yoder of the home; three children, Edward Yoder (Christine) of St. Louis, Ruth Stone (Matthew) of Sturgeon and Frank Yoder (Karen) of St. Louis; one brother, Dennis Yoder; one sister, Linda Pirtle; eight grandchildren, Morgan Stone, Evan Yoder, Ella Yoder, Aden Stone, Emly Stone, Isaac Stone, Andrew Yoder and Esther Stone and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ronald McDonald House, c/o Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 W., Columbia, Missouri, 65202.
