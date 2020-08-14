Alonté Demir Broadus-Hickem, 21, of Dallas, Texas, passed away Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at Baylor Hospital. He was born Dec. 8, 1998, in Columbia, the son of Alonzo Hickem and Vaneshea Broadus.
Alonté was a warehouse associate at Plexus in Dallas. He was also embarking into the entrepreneurial world as a fashion stylist and health coach. He was an avid athlete and absolutely loved playing basketball all the time.
He was looking forward to attending Dallas Christian College and playing basketball as a Crusader in the fall. Alonté was a good friend and loved everyone. He also enjoyed listening to music, dancing and spending time with his family and friends. He will be deeply missed by everyone who knew him.
Alonté is survived by his mother, Vaneshea Broadus of Dallas and father, Alonzo Hickem of Columbia; brothers Jemari Windon and Aaylon Hickem; sisters Lavonza Marshall, Alonzonna Hickem, Makiyah Malveaux and Alon’Zayira Hickem-Jacobs; uncle Manual Harvey; aunt Shanelle Hickem; maternal grandmother Valencia J. Broadus; maternal great-grandmothers Henrietta Jones and Rachel Williams; maternal great-grandfathers Raymond Jones and Walter Williams; paternal grandfather Marcus (Tree) Bentley; and great-grandma Eunice Crum; a host of cousins and many great-uncles and great-aunts.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother Patricia Bentley, grandpa Ray Patterson, grandpa Darron Crum, great-grandma Jean (Beanie) Broadus, great-grandfather Shannon Hickem Sr., great-grandma Minneola Hickem, great-grandmother Deloris Patterson and great-grandpa Herbert Crum.
Never to be forgotten
You’ll never be forgotten, that simply cannot be; as long as I am living, I’ll carry you with me. Safely tucked within my heart, your light will always shine; a glowing ember never stilled, throughout the end of time. No matter what the future brings, or what may lie ahead; I know that you will walk with me, along the path I tread. So rest my angel, be at peace…. and let your soul fly free; one day I’ll join your glorious flight, for all eternity. ~ Love, Mom and Dad
Friends will be received from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Parker-Millard Funeral Service. Homegoing will be held at noon. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory; 12 E. Ash St., Columbia, Missouri, 65203; (573) 449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.ParkerMillard.com.