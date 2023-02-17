Alva Jane Cunningham, 97, of Columbia, MO passed away on February 14, 2023, at Boone Hospital.

Funeral services will be held at Robinson’s Funeral Home in Ashland (601 N. Henry Clay Blvd.) on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 11 a.m. and burial to follow in New Salem Cemetery in Ashland, MO. An open luncheon reception is planned for 1 p.m. at the Southern Boone County Senior Center (406 Douglas Drive, Ashland).

