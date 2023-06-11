Andre Deon Whitley, 59, of Columbia, passed away Monday, June 5, 2023.
Visitation: 12-1 pm, Memorial Service 1 pm, Friday, June 16, 2023 at Parker-Millard Funeral.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The Missourian publishes two types of obituaries — family obituaries and life stories.
A family obituary is the version submitted by a funeral home or family. Please see the submission form for details on cost and deadlines. Family obituaries
A life story is a closer look at a person's life and involves a reporter contacting family and friends. Life stories are based on newsworthiness and consent of the family. Life stories.