Andrea “Andrie” Jackson, was born Dec. 21, 1955 at Boone Hospital Center in Columbia, to Andrew and Rose Jackson.
Andrie was the life of the party and a jokester. You never knew what she might say or do to get a laugh. She was one of the most intelligent people you would ever meet. In her classes, rather than listening to the lectures or studying, she wrote notes to pass to her friends in the halls instead — and she still came out with all A’s! She could type over 100 words a minute as did her mother. Andrie was just a phenomenal woman that was loved by everyone.
Andrie was the first incarcerated woman to graduate from Lincoln University, earning a bachelor's degree. She later attended a rehabilitation program in Branson and was able to find herself and make her peace with God. In Branson, she was the house mother for a nonprofit organization for women struggling with substance abuse issues. She later moved to Moberly and was the house mother for a women’s shelter. Andrie retired from University Hospital as a secretary in the laboratory department.
Andrie graduated from Hickman High School in 1974, she then went on to receive a double bachelor's in psychology and sociology at Lincoln University in 1981. She earned her master's degree in human behavior with honors at Capella University in 2014 and was working on a second masters in nonprofit management and leadership.
Andrie is preceded in death by her parents, Andrew Bragg Jackson Jr. and Rosie Mae (Wilson) Jackson; and one sister, Ila Fern Gurthrie.
She is survived by one son, David Andrew Richards of St Louis; one grandson, David Andrew Richards Jr. of St Louis; older brother Gary (Patricia) Jackson of Columbia; younger sister Jennifer (Anthony) Lloyd of St Louis; three nieces; five nephews; and a host of cousins and very special friends.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 14 at St. Luke United Methodist Church. In observance of COVID-19 regulations, the service will be open only to family.