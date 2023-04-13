Andrew “Andy” McGee, 93, of Hallsville, MO passed away Sunday, April 9, 2023 in Columbia. Visitation will be Thursday, April 13, from 10-11am at Memorial Funeral Home 1217 Business Loop 70 West Columbia, MO. Funeral Service will begin at 11am, followed by burial in Memorial Park Cemetery with Military Honors.
Andy was born March 27, 1930 in Paris, Arkansas to Andrew Lee, Sr. and Clarice Duvall McGee; their only son amongst five daughters. Their family moved to mid-Missouri when he was a young boy. He attended Hickman High School. He joined the Army and served 2 years during the Korean War; he was stationed in New York and Alaska. He had worked many years in construction, and even helped build Memorial Funeral Home’s chapel. He also worked several years with Tyree Mobil Home in Columbia. In his spare time he enjoyed hunting and fishing.