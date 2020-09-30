Andrew J. Meyer, of Columbia passed away Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at Boone Hospital.
Andrew was born Feb. 2, 1963 in West Islip, New York, a son to Richard E. and JoAnn C. (Sohan) Meyer. Andrew grew up in the New York area and graduated from high school in 1981. He earned his bachelor’s degree from George Washington University, in Washington, D.C. Andrew served as a port security specialist in the United States Coast Guard Reserve from 1983 to 1989. He also worked as a production assistant in Los Angeles, California and at the Susan G. Komen Foundation in New York.
Andrew and Bradley Meinke met in New York City in 2006. In 2010, Andrew moved to Columbia, where he and Bradley enjoyed their lives together until his untimely death. Andrew worked in customer service and retail during his time in Columbia.
Andrew was an avid reader of many subjects, frequenting the library often. He appreciated and owned many, many books of all kinds. He loved animals, especially Serena and Tara, a loving pair of rescue Siamese cats, who found their forever home when they met Andrew and Bradley. Andrew enjoyed traveling, museums, The New York Times, crossword puzzles, square dancing, self-learning languages and Meinke family get-togethers. Trying new restaurants, foods and world cuisines, as well as reading cookbook recipes were some of his favorite pastimes. He volunteered for the Show-Me-STATE GAMES and walked dogs at the Central Missouri Humane Society. All those who had recently spoken to or spent time with Andrew, knew of the life-changing experience he had during his visit in February, 2020 to Israel and in particular, Jerusalem. His love of history took him to the holy places where he had spiritual and very moving encounters.
Survivors include his life partner of 14 years, Bradley Meinke; his older brother, Stephen Meyer; his aunts, Carol (Jack) Basile and Delores (Gino) Dall’Aste; his uncle, Tom (Penny) Meyer; numerous cousins on both sides of the family and his many friends. Andrew was preceded in death by his parents; his older brother, Christopher Meyer; and his uncle, Harry Meyer.
Services for Andrew will be Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at the Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 W., Columbia, Missouri. Visitation will be at 2 p.m. followed by the memorial service at 3 p.m. In keeping with the guidelines put forth by the Boone County Heath Director all guests are required to wear a mask, to keep social distancing (6 feet apart), cough into your sleeve and wash and sanitize your hands often. Services will be live streamed on our Facebook page at Memorial Funeral Home, Crematory, and Memorial Park Cemetery/Columbia. Interment will be at Memorial Gardens at a later date.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the largest animal rescue group in Mid-Missouri, Second Chance, 24687 Highway 179, Boonville, MO 65233. Online condolences may be made atmemorialfuneralhomeandcemetery.com.