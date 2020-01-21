Andrew Michael Lenz, son of Mike and Debbie Lenz, passed away Jan. 19, 2020, at the age of 39.
He was born Dec. 20, 1980, in Bethany and was placed in a wonderful foster home until his forever family took him home Nov. 9, 1981. Nine months later, Mike and Debbie finalized the adoption.
Andrew brought joy to everyone he ever met. Although he was totally dependent on others for all of his care, he was delighted when anyone would interact with him. When Mike and Debbie first adopted him, the doctors advised them not to and said he would probably not live to be 3 years old. They chose not to listen to the professional advice and adopted him anyway. When he passed the 3-year mark, the doctors said he wouldn’t live to be 10. After his tenth birthday, they said he would not make it through his teenage years.
They just didn’t understand that God had other plans for him and had many lives that He wanted to touch through Andrew. People would look at Andrew and say he had special needs, but those that got to know him knew that he was just special. He touched many physical therapists, speech therapists, occupational therapists, teachers, aides and respite caregivers who also loved him along the way.
This picture was taken by a journalism student who did a story on his family. The photographer took pictures of Andrew at home, at the park, at school and at church. The photographer commented that Andrew came alive when he was worshipping at church. He said he had not seen Andrew that alive anywhere else. Now he is able to worship without any constraints.
Andrew attended Delmar Cobble State School until he turned 22. At that time, Mike and Debbie knew they had to make a transition from their home into a full-time care facility. God provided Dixon Nursing & Rehab in Dixon. The staff and residents fell in love with Andrew immediately and cared for him like he was their family. They became family to him, as well. They went above and beyond the call of duty to provide exceptional care for him. After he had been there for two weeks, the administrator called and said that Andrew had changed the dynamics of the entire facility and brought them all so much joy.
Andrew will be missed by his mom and dad, Mike and Debbie (Schiefer) Lenz; and his sister, Rachel Lenz, and her children, Ava and Aiden. He also leaves behind his grandfather Elmer Schiefer and his grandmother Elsie Lenz. He is survived by his aunts and uncles, Sandi and Jim Bailie, David and Michelle Schiefer, Christopher Schiefer, Shirley Lenz, James and Pam Lenz, Kathy and Greg Tebbenkamp, Dennis Lenz and Phyllis (Jean) Devine; and cousins, Jeremy Lenz, Adam Lenz, Jon Lenz, Hollee Tebbenkamp, Kit Tebbenkamp, Aaron Tebbenkamp, Curt Lenz, Katie Richards, Jordan Schiefer, Evan Schiefer and Austin Schiefer. He was preceded in death by his grandfather Eldon Lenz, his grandmother Bernice Schiefer and his uncle David Lenz. He will also be missed by his extended loving family at Dixon Nursing & Rehab.
Graveside services will be at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25 at Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. at the Revolution Church, 203 E. Leslie Lane, followed by a celebration of Andrew’s life at 11 a.m. Memorials may be given to Camp Barnabas in Purdy.