Andrew W. Eads passed away peacefully at his home in Columbia surrounded by his family on June 27, 2020.

Andy was the son of Paul and Eloise Eads and born in Auburn, Nebraska.

He is survived by brothers John Eads and David Eads (Lu); both reside in Nebraska.

His parents and younger brother Phillip Eads are deceased.

His children are Tim Eads (Debbie) of Plano, Texas; Jill Eads-Lee (Carolynn) of Dunham Springs, Louisiana; and Colleen Sites (Jason) of Van Meter, Iowa.

He is survived by five grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.

Joyce Evans was his loving wife and companion for the past five years.

Andy lived in the Des Moines, Iowa, area for 40 years. He retired from Iowa Farm Bureau as director of Life Systems.

Graveside services will be held in Iowa.

