Andrew Jerry Wright, 24, of Kansas City passed away March 14, 2020. He was born in Columbia on April 13, 1995.
Andrew graduated high school from Lincoln Christian School in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He then attended Wheaton College in Wheaton, Illinois, and played one year of football as a defensive back.
He transferred to MU and graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in biology. He recently was a first-year medical student at Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences.
Andrew was a volunteer for Special Olympics in Columbia; Tulsa Hills Youth Ranch in Tulsa, Oklahoma; and most recently accepted to be a Big Brother for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Kansas City. He enjoyed mentoring youth and helping them in any way he could.
Andrew loved sports, especially Minnesota Vikings football! He was an avid Star Wars and Game of Thrones fan, something he shared with his brother, Alex.
Andrew always loved hosting and organizing get-togethers with his friends! He had a caring and outgoing personality and a relentless work ethic. He enjoyed school and was looking forward to his career as a doctor.
His compassionate and fun-loving spirit will carry on through all who knew and loved him.
Andrew is survived by his parents, Nick and Polly Wright; his brother, Alex Wright; his grandmother, Carole LaHue of Columbia; his grandfather, Richard Ireland of Hereford, Texas; as well as multiple aunts, uncles and cousins.
A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 21 at Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 W, Columbia, MO 65202. A funeral ceremony will follow at 1 p.m. for family and extended family only, due to recent health concerns surrounding COVID-19. Thank you for your understanding.
Donations can be made in lieu of flowers in memory of Andrew to Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Greater Kansas City.
To make a one-time donation, click the donation link or visit bbbskc.org/give. Be sure to put "in memory of" when filling out. Donations via cash or check may also be mailed to BBBSKC at 1709 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64113. Checks can be made out to BBBSKC.