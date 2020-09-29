Anita Floy Parmer, 79, of Columbia passed away Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.
A visitation will be 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, at Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 West. Funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. and burial will be in Memorial Parker Cemetery.
In keeping with the guidelines put forth by the Boone County heath director, all guests are required to wear a mask, to keep social distancing (six feet apart), cough into your sleeve and wash and sanitize your hands often.
Anita was born May 2, 1941, in Braymer, Missouri, to Floyd Earl and Leola Frances Penny Mason. She graduated with honors and received the Florence Nightingale award from Trinity Lutheran Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri. She went on to earn her Bachelors of Science in Nursing from MU.
In Columbia, she met Kenneth Parmer while attending services at Wilkes Boulevard United Methodist Church, where she would later become a member. The two of them wed on Sept. 6, 1964, in Liberty, Missouri. She worked as an RN for Boone Hospital Center.
She had a talent for quilting and sewing; making larger banners for her friends and family; and loved to work on crossword puzzles. She enjoyed keeping up with her genealogy and, most of all, loved to spend time with her grandkids.
She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Kenneth Parmer; sons Dale (Heather) Parmer and John (Stacy) Parmer of Columbia; grandchildren Macie, Weston and Gus; sisters Nancy (Darrel) Glendenning of Liberty and Janice (Rev. Harold) Backus of Delaware; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Memorial contributions can be made to Wilkes Boulevard United Methodist Church, 702 Wilkes Blvd.
Condolences may be shared online at memorialfuneralhomeandcemetery.com