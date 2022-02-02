Ann Covington Byers, 98, passed away Sunday, Jan. 16, at The Neighborhoods in Columbia from COVID.
A memorial service is being planned for 3 p.m. Feb. 6 at St. Peter and All Saints Episcopal Church in Kansas City, Mo.
The second of five children, Ann Elizabeth Covington was born Feb. 10, 1923, in Nashville, Tenn., to William Lafayette and Virginia Maud Hays Covington. Her father was a lieutenant colonel in the Army, and when Ann was 8, her family moved to Falls Church, Va., in the Washington D.C. area. She attended Western High School in Georgetown until her senior year when her family moved to Kansas City, Mo. She graduated from Southwest High School in 1940.
She enrolled at the University of Missouri in Columbia and studied journalism. She made lifelong friends at the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority.
While at MU, she met and fell in love with another Southwest High School alumni, William Edward Byers Jr. Bill joined the Army in World War II, and it was on a three-day pass that Ann and Bill married April 14, 1944, in Biloxi, Miss. The newlyweds were separated again when Bill was stationed in the China-Burma-India Theater until 1946. Ann meanwhile contributed on the home front working at an airplane factory.
After the war, Ann and Bill made their home in Kansas City where they raised three children, Bill, Andy and Whitney. Ann and Bill were lifelong members of All Saints Episcopal Church. Ann was active in the Young Matrons, Kappa Alpha Theta alumnae, receiving her 75-year pin, and St. Luke’s Auxiliary. She belonged to Ward Parkway Country Club and Leawood Country Club. She served as a leader for Girl Scouts and Cub Scouts and also volunteered for the PTA at Bryant Elementary and Southwest High School from which her three children also graduated. She also enjoyed participating in a ballroom dancing club, a very lucrative investment club and was an avid tennis player for many years.
In 1977, Ann began a 28-year career as a Realtor. She represented KC One, Paul Hamilton and Reece Nichols and perennially was a top performer.
During their 57-year marriage, Ann and Bill enjoyed traveling, visiting the United Kingdom, Italy, Portugal, France and Mexico together, until Bill’s death in 2001.
Ann lived in the family home for 56 years before moving to Bishop Spencer Place. After two years there, she moved to Mill Creek Village in Columbia, Mo., and later The Neighborhoods.
She will be remembered for her great intelligence, talent for words, competitive fire, classy style and being a Southern lady of fine taste and high manners.
Ann is survived by her children, William Edward Byers III (Julia) of Wellington, Fla.; Andrew Covington Byers (Beth) of Kansas City, Mo.; and Whitney Ann Byers Gibbens (Kevin) of Columbia; brother Everett Covington (Betsy) of Colorado Springs, Colo.; and five grandchildren, Jonathan Byers, Brynden Gibbens, Christian Gibbens, Colin Gibbens and Chandler Gibbens.
Instead of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org),
Great Plains SPCA (https// greatplainsspca.salsalabs.org/memorials/index.html), or the Episcopal Diocese of Western Missouri (https//www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=VHJ8X7YHZHRVA)
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory, 12 E. Ash St., Columbia, MO 65203 (573) 449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.parkermillard.com