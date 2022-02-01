Elizabeth “Ann” Kreutzer, 79, of Fayette passed away January 28, 2022, at Aspire Senior Living in Fayette.
Ann was born in Fayette on October 23, 1942, eldest child of John Reynolds Simpson I and Elizabeth Jane Dishion Simpson. She married Merlin Dale Kreutzer on January 26, 1963, in Kansas City, Kansas, at the Wyandotte County Judge’s home. Merlin preceded her in death on November 20, 2020, after 57 years of marriage.
Ann was a nurturer; she enjoyed managing their home and providing care to any child, family member, neighbor, or friend who might be in need. Ann also assisted in the family business, Kreutzer Trucking and Excavating, as Merlin’s bookkeeper. She worked for a time behind the counter at Alsop & Turner/Graham drugstore in Fayette and as a custodian at the First Baptist Church in Fayette. But when asked, she would tell you that her proudest accomplishment was raising their three amazing children, Greg, Rhonda, and Lori.
When able, Ann kept a large, productive garden and excelled at canning and freezing everything she grew. She also enjoyed camping and fishing trips with the family, dancing, and archiving family history. Ann was actively involved in the community, assisting in earlier years with the various organizations, including the PTO, the Fayette Area Common Fund, and the local Scouting programs.
Cherishing Ann’s memory include her three children, Gregory Allan Kreutzer (Sheri Lowrey) of Columbia, Rhonda Lynn Lane of Boonville, and Lori Kaye Kopp (Justin) of Fayette; three brothers, John R. Simpson II, Robert A. Simpson, and Stuart L. Simpson; a sister, Sandra L. Smith; five grandchildren, Andrea Thacher (Kyle), Kerri Lane, Darcie Lane (R.J. Wood), Colten Kopp (Kacie Lowrey), and Keanen Kopp; two great-grandchildren, Sam and Will Thacher and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to her husband and parents, Ann was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Perry Lane.
Graveside services honoring Ann’s life will be held at 11:00 A.M., Monday, February 7, 2022, at Fayette City Cemetery with Rev. Mike Jackman officiating. Visitation will be Sunday evening, February 6, from 4:00 to 6:00 P.M. at Carr-Yager Funeral Home in Fayette.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Fayette Area Common Fund or to the Christmas Holiday House.
