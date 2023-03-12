Betsey Jones passed away on the evening of March 1, 2023, in home hospice care after valiantly fighting ovarian cancer for six months.

An informal celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., at Parker-Millard Funeral Home, 12 East Ash St., in Columbia. Smart casual attire is preferred.

