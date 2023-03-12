Betsey Jones passed away on the evening of March 1, 2023, in home hospice care after valiantly fighting ovarian cancer for six months.
An informal celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., at Parker-Millard Funeral Home, 12 East Ash St., in Columbia. Smart casual attire is preferred.
Betsey was a funny and witty daughter, sister, wife, mother, professional secretary, friend, volunteer, and loving grandmother.
She was born in Bloomington, Indiana on October 4, 1947, to Edmond and Betty (Sutphin) Bruner. Her father, a Marine veteran who took part in the Guadalcanal campaign (receiving a battlefield commission), was going to school on the G.I. Bill at Indiana University when she was born.
Both Edmond and his wife, Betty, were natives of Bloomington and had been high school classmates.
Tragedy struck in 1955 when her father died of heart problems when Betsey was 8 years old. Luckily, she and her older brother, Michael, had a strong mother and her Sutphin grandparents to shepherd them through the crisis. Her mother married Joseph M. Wood in 1957 and they moved to Columbia where Joe taught at the University of Missouri. She attended Hickman High School and received an Associate of Arts degree from Stephens College in 1972.
On December 26, 1971, she married Conway Jones, a fellow Hickman classmate, after a courtship of 4 months.
After his discharge from the U.S. Army, he had happened to notice her name as attending Stephens College in the newspaper and called her for a date. To this union was born Benjamin Wood Jones, their only child.
Like her mother, Betsey pursued a career as a secretary and administrative assistant. She worked at Stephens College for 12 years first in the History and Social Science Department and then the Art & Fashion Department. She then worked for the Columbia Public Schools for 17 years. For 10 of those years, she was the principal’s secretary at Rock Bridge High School. She also worked at the Rock Bridge High School Media Center, the Columbia Area Career Center, and Douglass High School.
In retirement, she was a volunteer with the Friends of the Library serving as their treasurer for many years. She was also a member of the Assistance League of Mid-Missouri working as a volunteer at the Upscale Retail Shop. She also enjoyed playing bridge and mahjong with her friends.
Survivors include her husband of 51 years, Conway; their son, Benjamin (Susan) Jones and their children, Roger and Warren of Kansas City, Missouri; and her brother, Michael (Donna) Bruner and their children, Nola Bruner and Franny (Briant) Nickens of St. Louis, Missouri.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a charity of your choice.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory, 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, MO 65203 (573 449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.parkermillard.com