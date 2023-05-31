Anna May Creech slipped into the embrace of Jesus Christ, her Savior, and Lord on May 29, 2023.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at Nilson-Millard Cremation and Burial Center.
Due to the severe medical condition of one of the members, the family asks that if you choose to attend the services, please refrain from wearing any perfumes or essential oils.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nilson-Millard 5611 E. St. Charles Rd.; Columbia, MO 65202. (573) 474-8443. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.nilsonfuneralhome.com
