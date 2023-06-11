Anna Sue Bryant Harmon, age 90, of Millersburg, passed away on June 5, 2023, at The Neighborhoods where she resided for ten months.
A memorial visitation for Anna Sue will be held on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. followed by a memorial service at 11:00 a.m., at Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 W., Columbia, Missouri, 65202. A graveside service will be held after the memorial service.
Anna Sue was born in New Bloomfield, Mo. on February 15, 1933, a daughter of Joseph Claude Bryant and Ocie Ellen Watt Bryant. She married William Jessie (Jay) Harmon on May 21, 1951, when Jay was on leave from Army training on the way to active duty in Korea. They were married for 69 years.
Anna Sue graduated from Fulton High School and then moved to Columbia where she lived more than forty years. She worked in banking and then served as a proud State Farm Insurance employee for 38 years before retiring.
Anna Sue was only ten years old when her mother died so she learned to cook, clean and can at an early age with help from the attentive neighbor ladies in Millersburg who taught her. She was forever grateful to these remarkable women whose children remained her lifelong friends.
In 1991 Anna Sue and Jay moved to the farm in Millersburg where Anna Sue thrived in the opportunities that country living provided. She enjoyed raising a flower and vegetable garden, Millersburg Christian Church, Good Sam Camping Club, Red Hats Club, card parties, and several years serving as a trained volunteer resident ombudsman for a local nursing facility.
Anna Sue and Jay spent nine winters living in their motorhome in south Texas and teased Missourians about the winter weather while they basked in the southern warmth. Anna Sue loved hosting company in Texas so she could show everyone the sites, knowing exactly what each visitor would enjoy most.
Anna Sue is survived by son, Roger Harmon (Janie), and daughter Janis Harmon Stock of Millersburg, grandchildren Jennifer Toohey (Brian), Kelly Carney, Amanda VanMatre (Brennan), Matt Stock (Gina); and great-grandchildren Aiden, Ella, and Grayson Toohey, Lila Carney, Kyler and Brecken VanMatre, Kori Jay and Demi James Stock of Columbia. Anna Sue is also survived by her brother, Earl Bryant (Kathy) of Columbia plus many dear nieces and nephews.
Family members who preceded Anna Sue in death include her husband, Jay, her parents, brothers Marvin, Paul, Lloyd, and sister Joy Johnson.
Memorial flowers and gifts are not necessary but if you wish to make a monetary donation, please consider sending contributions to Millersburg Christian Church, 4527 State Road J, Fulton, MO 65251.
The family wishes to thank caregivers at Mill Creek Village Assisted Living and The Neighborhoods who cared for Anna Sue the past three years.