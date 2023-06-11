Anna Sue Bryant Harmon, age 90, of Millersburg, passed away on June 5, 2023, at The Neighborhoods where she resided for ten months.

A memorial visitation for Anna Sue will be held on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. followed by a memorial service at 11:00 a.m., at Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 W., Columbia, Missouri, 65202. A graveside service will be held after the memorial service.