Ngoc Phuong Dong (Anne Dong), 76, of Columbia passed away Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at her daughter’s home in Columbus, Georgia.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2019, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. at the church with Fr. Paul Clark officiating.
Ngoc was born July 20, 1943, in Vietnam, the daughter of Dong Riu and Nguyen Lang. She was married in 1979 in Columbia to Pham Phuoc, who preceded her in death Feb. 24, 2017. She was currently working as a CNA at The Bluffs Nursing Home in Columbia. Ngoc enjoyed spending time with her family and was very well known in the Vietnamese community. She was caring and loved to help others, including those that were immigrating from Vietnam and the International Vietnamese students who were enrolled at the University of Missouri.
Survivors include her daughter, Kathy Houston, of Columbus, Georgia; one grandson, Raymond Houston III, of Columbus, Georgia; two brothers, Tan Nguyen and Quang Nguyen; and five sisters, Le Nguyen, Bich Dong, Phuc Dong, Vy Dong and Anh Dong. She was also preceded in death by one brother, Duoc Dong.
