Dr. Anne E. Jordheim, 97, died July 19, 2020, at the Lenoir Woods Long Term Care facility in Columbia.
Anne was born May 24, 1923, in Gotha, Germany, the only child to Dr. Leo Falkenstein and Dr. Auguste Hedwig Katharine Oeltze von Lobenthal.
She was a lifelong health educator, nurse, nursing instructor and author.
Anne is preceded in death by her husband, Kjell; her son Jon Steffen; and her parents.
She is survived by her daughter, Kristin, and son Jan (Amy), both of Denver, Colorado; her son Tron (Elizabeth) of Columbia; her five grandchildren, Ellen, Harry and Ross (Erin), all of Denver, and Helena and Carolyn of Columbia; and two great-grandchildren, Camden and Ragan, Ross’ children.
A brief, private memorial service will be held Saturday, July 25, at Columbia Cemetery.
Memorial gifts may be made to Doctors without Borders or the Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service. A full obituary and life story can be found at the Forever Missed memorial website.