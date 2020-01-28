Annie L. Green Thornton, 89, of Rocheport died Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, peacefully at home surrounded by her children and her loyal dog, Bebe. She was born Nov. 3, 1930, in Rocheport, the daughter of Delmar and Louise (Hunt) Coleman. She grew up on a dairy and tobacco farm in Rocheport with her six siblings.
Annie was a graduate of Hickman High School. In June 1950, she married Ray Green. They had five children. Shortly after marrying they moved to Vaughn, New Mexico, and worked with siblings at a family restaurant. Annie retired from the University Hospital in Columbia after 23 years of service.
In February 2002, Annie married her childhood friend, Kenneth Thornton. They spent 17 years of retirement together traveling and enjoying their grandchildren.
Annie was a member of Huntsdale Baptist Church. She enjoyed traveling, spending time with her family, bowling and socializing with friends at the senior center. She traveled as far as Japan, visiting her son in the Air Force.
Annie is survived by her daughters, Vivian (Larry) Breedlove of Peoria, Arizonia, and Cindy (Dennis) Croy of Rocheport; daughter-in-law Rose Green of Viola, Delaware; sister Carol Pipes of Columbia; sister-in-law Juanita Coleman of Vaughn, New Mexico; brother-in-law Paul Straughan of Hale Center, Texas; five stepchildren, Connie Morgan, Curt Thornton, Kevin Thornton, Wayne Thornton and Terry Thornton; and numerous beloved grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth; son, Robert Bruce Green of Viola, Delaware; twin infant boys; three brothers, Bob Coleman of Vaughn, New Mexico, Charlie (Betty) Coleman of Rocheport and Phil (Yvonne) Coleman of Destin, Florida; two sisters, Margie Straughan of Hale Center, Texas, and Mary Angel Coleman of Rocheport; and one brother-in-law, Dale Pipes of Columbia.
Friends will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at Parker-Millard Funeral Service, 12 E. Ash St. Funeral service will be held Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Midway Heights Baptist Church, 6801 W Rollingwood Blvd. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Coyote Hills Children’s Home, Salvation Army or Hospice Compassus of Central Missouri.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory, 12 E. Ash St. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.ParkerMillard.com.