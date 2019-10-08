Antonio Lasha Houston, 36, of Columbia passed away Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019. He was born Oct. 27, 1982, in Columbia to Michael Henderson and Sheila Houston. He was raised by his stepfather, Billy Johnson.
He attended Hickman High School. He previously worked at Best Western and Jack’s Gourmet Restaurant. He was employed at Grass Choppers at the time of his death.
He liked all sports but loved playing basketball, rolling dice and dancing. He was outgoing, hard-working, dependable, a good role model and a loving son. His family said he was a family man and the best brother. "He was THAT DUDE!"
He is survived by his mother, Sheila Johnson of Columbia; his father, Michael Henderson of St. Louis; step-father, Billy Johnson; grandparents Eldwrina Houston and Bernice Henderson; brothers Victor Lamont Houston, Benjamin Smith, Jermaine Buckner, Donald Williams, Joshua Houston and Tiavion Preston; sisters, Lakisha Houston, Diamond Thrower, Mikisha Jones and Alexis Smith; fiancée, Denika Hargrove; children, Jermeion Houston, Ja’Jazanaia Houston, Deajon Houston, Joshua Burnett, Deasia Houston, Demazion Houston, LaNaya Houston and Blessen Houston; stepchildren, Demajah Martin, Brandon Brown and Ja-Vonika Triplett; godchildren, Zaquiel Houston, Zaquim Houston, Keyiria Smith, Zavion Buckner, Brooklyn Thrower and Heaven Thrower; grandchildren, Zentrell Burnett, Kai Houston and Zoey Burnett; and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. He was preceded in death by grandfathers Russell Jackman and George Henderson; great-grandmothers Edwina Houston and Airiyana Williams; and brother Mark Dennis Jones.
A visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Oct. 12 at Progressive Missionary Baptist Church with a funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. Interment at Columbia Cemetery is for family only.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory; 12 E. Ash St., Columbia, MO 65203; 573-449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.ParkerMillard.com.