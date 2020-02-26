Arthur Windell "Artie" Sims departed this life Feb. 20, 2020, at University Hospital.
Artie was born Nov. 1, 1954, in St. Louis to Henry and Anna B. Sims. Artie was the third child of eight siblings.
Artie received his education at Wright City School Systems in Wright City.
Artie loved fishing, playing lottery, collecting (scrapping) and hanging out with friends having a good time.
Artie retired from the city of Columbia.
He is survived by two sons, Lorell Lawhorn and Lionel Sims; two sisters, Valerie Gross and Rose Hunter; three brothers, Roland Sims, Michael Sims and Marcus Jones; five grandchildren, Centaurian Lawhorn, Goddess Lawhorn, Makena Sims, Azari Sims and Memphys Sims; and good friend Bonnie Gibson.
Friends and family will be received from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. March 7 at Parker-Millard Funeral Services, with a funeral service at 12:30 p.m.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.ParkerMillard.com.