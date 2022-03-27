Arthur Gerald “Jerry” Matches passed away peacefully in Ft. Worth, Texas, on January 12, 2022, at the age of 92.
He was born in Portland, Oregon, on January 28, 1929, to Arthur H. Matches, and Marjory M. (Kendall) Matches. He grew up in Troutdale, Oregon, where he and his younger brother Jack learned to hunt, fish, and play practical jokes. He continued to love fishing and a good practical joke throughout his lifetime.
He attended Oregon State University, graduating in 1952 with a BS in Farm Crops, and in 1954 with an MS, majoring in Farm Crops, and minoring in Soils.
During his time at Oregon State, he met Roberta Evelyn “Bobbie” Miller, and they married in 1952. He served in the U.S. Army 1954-1956, and he and Bobbie lived in Heidelberg, Germany, for one year during that time.
He then attended Purdue University, completing his Ph.D. in 1960, with a major in Crop Physiology and Ecology, and minors in Statistics and Animal Nutrition.
He began his career in Agronomy at New Mexico State University in Artesia, and then moved to Columbia, Missouri, where he was a Research Agronomist with the USDA Agricultural Research Service, and Professor of Agronomy at the University of Missouri, from 1961-1981.
In 1981 he was selected to be the first Thornton Distinguished Chair in Plant and Soil Sciences at Texas Tech University, in Lubbock, Texas, and remained there until his retirement in 1994.
During his career, he had over 100 research publications, lectured nationally and internationally, and served as chair for numerous MS and PhD candidates.
He was a member of the American Society of Agronomy, and the Crop Science Society of America for 63 years and served in many different capacities in these organizations.
In 1982 he received the Medallion Award of the American Forage and Grassland Council. He often said that he “loved to go to work every day.”
Outside of work, he was actively involved in church and Boy Scout activities. His favorite hobbies included fishing, taking many family camping trips across the western United States, and building/flying his radio-controlled airplanes.
After moving to Lubbock, he and Bobbie were active at St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church, and after retirement, they spent over ten years working weekly at the parish-sponsored food bank. They also continued to enjoy travelling across the country, as well as internationally.
In their later years, he and Bobbie moved to Ft. Worth, Texas, to be near their daughter Sarah. In his final years, he displayed a progressive decline in his cognition, and was often frustrated that “I can’t remember things like I used to.”
Bobbie devoted the last several years of her life caring for Jerry, until she passed away unexpectedly on December 4. 2017. His family is very grateful for the care provided to him over the past 4 years, at the James L. West Center for Dementia Care in Ft. Worth.
He is survived by his daughters Susan DeLano (David), Sarah Matches (Al Mathe), and his son Tom Matches (Terri). He is survived by 5 grandchildren: Geoff DeLano (Kayla Dockery), Amanda DeLano (Dan Ellefson), Alvin Mathe (Catalina), Noah Mathe, and Connor Matches. He has one great grandson, Kendrick DeLano-Ellefson. He was preceded in death by his brother Jack R. Matches, and his grandson Ian Matches.
Services will be held on Friday, April 1, at 11:00 am, at Trinity Episcopal Church in Ft. Worth, Texas. To honor Jerry, the family requests donations to the Alzheimer’s Association, or to the James L. West Center for Dementia Care.