Arvilla McClellan, age 93, of Columbia, Missouri, passed away on December 30, 2020. She was born on March 3, 1927, in LaPlata, Missouri; a daughter of Murrel Deacon and Hettie Power. She was united in marriage to Joseph E. McClellan on May 30, 1987, and he preceded her in death.
Arvilla worked as a telephone operator for General Telephone for many years.
Arvilla is survived by sons, Donald Long Jr. and Mike Long; and a daughter, Sharon Walkup. Arvilla was preceded in death by her father, Murrel Deacon; mother, Hettie C Power; and a daughter, Janet Baumgarner.
Friends will be received from 2 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Parker-Millard Funeral Services. Funeral Services will immediately follow.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to charity of donor’s choice.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory, 12 E. Ash St., Columbia, MO 65203; (573) 449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at parkermillard.com.