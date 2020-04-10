Audrey Irvin, 101, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020, in Columbia.
Private services with the family will be held Tuesday at Memorial Funeral Home, with burial to follow.
Audrey was born Nov. 4, 1918, in Slater to Albert Ross and Maple Irene (Howard) Henry.
Audrey was the most caring person you would have ever met. She was always helping others whenever she could. She often collected aluminum cans from her neighbors and sold them to her recycling center and gave the money to the food bank. She also picked up day-old bread and pastries from donations at local grocery stores and donated them to homeless shelters.
Audrey is survived by her goddaughter, Jane (James) Stewart of Columbia; and three nieces, Judy, Helen and Sharla.
She is preceded in death by her husband, parents, four brothers and four sisters.
The family requests no memorials at this time.