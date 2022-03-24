Austin Thomas Logan, of Columbia, Missouri, died on Friday, March 18, 2022, of an accidental drug overdose. He was 20 years old.
Austin was born on October 8, 2001. He was a young man who lived life at his own pace and marched to the beat of his own drum. Austin was an avid skateboarder who loved to spend time outside skating – at the skate parks, on the downtown streets of Columbia, or to and from work – basically, anywhere he could ride. He practiced kick flips, ollies, jumps and riding rails. He felt most at ease with the world when he was on his board. Growing up, Austin was an exceptional diver and dove for the Missouri Diving Club and Hickman High School. He wrestled for the Columbia Wrestling Club, swam for the Columbia Swim Club, played lacrosse for the Mid Missouri Lacrosse League and participated in Columbia Youth Football. He also loved musical theater and performed in local productions of the Best Christmas Pageant Ever, Honk Jr., Mulan and Legally Blonde.
Austin had a fun, quirky sense of humor and laughed easily. He called everyone, “Bud.” His smile was big, bright and contagious. His laugh was definitely memorable. He was smart and motivated to learn things that interested him (maybe not so much things that did not). He had recently obtained his GED and was so proud of that accomplishment. Austin loved his family and spending time with his brother and sisters. He adored being Uncle Austin to his nephews, Bradley and Charlie. Austin filled a room with his presence – you could not ignore him. He ate the last of the blueberries and the last piece of cheesecake, he left the milk carton with one drop left in the refrigerator, and the empty Oreo package in the cupboard. He wasn’t afraid to cry when meeting a puppy or when his mom gave him hugs and told him he was special.
Austin also struggled with addiction. It was something he worked so hard to conquer, and it eventually took him away from this world. Austin is survived by his mother, Stephanie Logan (Wendy), his father, Don Logan (Gail), his siblings Maggie, Mollie, Bettie, and Wyatt. He is survived by his nephews Bradley and Charlie who loved Uncle Austin very much. He is survived by Tiffany (Tommy) Cottrell and Sam Logan. He is also survived by his grandparents, Don and Betty McClelland, Don and Melody Savley, Rick and Susie Whitfield and Peggy and Bruce Edlin. He is survived by his Uncle Steve and Aunt B (Brenda) McClelland, his Great Aunt Linda McSpadden and Great Aunt Lisa, and many more aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at 10 am at Christian Fellowship Church (new location) at 5045 Chapel Hill Rd in Columbia, Missouri. A celebration of life service will immediately follow at 11 am with Andy Larson officiating.
A GoFundMe has been created to raise funds for two benches to be placed at skate parks in Columbia, Missouri in memory of Austin. https://www.gofundme.com/f/memorial-benches-for-austin-logan
