The farm home of Sarah (Tarwater) Doak and Harry Alexander Doak, near Gallatin, Missouri, was, on June 1, 1924, the birthplace of Barbara Ann Doak. She was their last child, with four brothers, Justin, Lowell, Tom, Kenneth, and one sister, Helen.

Barbara was a part of a “double-cousin” family, as two brothers had married two sisters. The family of Grace Tarwater and Edgar Doak lived near, with seven children. They were very close, and Barbara reported that they “hardly knew which mother was theirs.” Both families believed in education, and through the difficult times of the Great Depression they sacrificed and shared to provide college degrees for each child, and several advanced degrees.

