Barbara Ann Savage, age 73 of Columbia, passed away on October 10, 2022 after a four year battle with cancer and treatment complications. She was surrounded by family and lifelong friends when she passed away.
She was born on October 11, 1948 to John and Virginia Savage. Survivors include: Barbara’s sister, Lisa Blakemore and her husband John Blakemore; Barbara’s brother Joe Savage of St. Louis and his two sons Nicholas and Jeremy Savage; her niece, Lauren Zehnle and her husband Tony Zehnle of St. Louis and daughter Sophie; Barbara’s nephew Rob Tillman, his wife Katie Tillman of Columbia and their two sons, Roland and Cormac She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Virginia Savage, and her brother John Savage.
She loved her niece ( Lauren) and nephew ( Rob Tillman) so very much, and was their biggest cheerleader throughout their childhood and until present. Barbara adored Lauren and Rob’s children Sophie, Roland, and Cormac. She was always the first one to offer to read to them or create an art project. She loved to travel, and her favorite place to visit was Paris, France. She was an avid reader, accomplished artist and enthusiastic traveler. She will be greatly missed by all who loved her.
Funeral services for Barbara will be held on Monday, October 24, 2022 at Broadway Christian Church, 2601 W. Broadway, Columbia, MO 65203. There will be a visitation at 10:00 AM, the funeral service at 11:00 AM and a reception at 12:00 noon. There will be a private Interment at Columbia Cemetery. Funeral services are under the direction of Terry Overfelt, associate pastor at Broadway Christian Church. The family requests donations to Rainbow House in lieu of flowers.
In honor of Barbara’s career, donations can be made to Columbia Public Schools gifted program, or to the Columbia Art League.
Barbara Savage was a children’s champion, curricular wizard, traveler, and sage. Her life meant so much to all of us who knew her. She grew up in St Louis but came to the University of Columbia to get her degree and never left. She graduated from the University of Missouri in 1972 with a Bachelor’s in Education. Her public school career included teaching at Two Mile Prairie, Russell, Fairview, and CPS gifted program. She was awarded Outstanding Elementary Educator K-2 in 1980. She also received Fairview Teacher of the year -special Education in 1987 and Outstanding teacher of the Year 4-6 in 1990. During that time, she continued her education, receiving a Master’s Degree in Education that she put to use teaching students with special needs. She was then hired as the Director of Columbia Independent School/Admissions in 2002. She retired in 2008 and then tutored students in her home until 2018.
Barbara cared deeply about children. As a natural born teacher, she was passionate about meeting children at their level and helping them achieve their next goal. As one of the first teachers in Columbia Public Schools gifted program, she inspired colleagues with her original curriculum ideas and high standards. Students clamored to enroll in diverse classes like lights and lasers, Egyptology, photography and more.
Her legacy will continue through her students. As adults, they have become legislators, engineers, professional race car drivers, Broadway actors, teachers, musicians, and attorneys. Barbara’s legacy will endure whenever we are inspired to “think outside the box”, honor our own curiosity, and help create wonder in the lives of children.
Funeral services for Barbara will be held on Monday, October 24, 2022 at Broadway Christian Church, 2601 W. Broadway, Columbia, MO 65203. There will be a visitation at 10:00 AM, the funeral service at 11:00 AM and a reception at 12:00 noon. There will be a private Interment at Columbia Cemetery. Funeral services are under the direction of Terry Overfelt, associate pastor at Broadway Christian Church. The family requests donations to Rainbow House in lieu of flowers.