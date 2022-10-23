Barbara Ann Savage, age 73 of Columbia, passed away on October 10, 2022 after a four year battle with cancer and treatment complications. She was surrounded by family and lifelong friends when she passed away.
She was born on October 11, 1948 to John and Virginia Savage. Survivors include: Barbara’s sister, Lisa Blakemore and her husband John Blakemore; Barbara’s brother Joe Savage of St. Louis and his two sons Nicholas and Jeremy Savage; her niece, Lauren Zehnle and her husband Tony Zehnle of St. Louis and daughter Sophie; Barbara’s nephew Rob Tillman, his wife Katie Tillman of Columbia and their two sons, Roland and Cormac She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Virginia Savage, and her brother John Savage.