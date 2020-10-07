Barbara Ann Vaughan, 65, of Columbia passed away at her residence Oct. 6, 2020.
She was born Jan. 1, 1955 in Winnipeg, Canada to Eric Vaughn and the late Vera Topolnitsky.
She is survived by her father Eric Vaughan of Vancouver, Canada; one sister, Sharon Vaughan (Ron) of Santa Fe, New Mexico; longtime friends Travis Spencer and Tammy Crivello of Columbia; her two dogs, Stewie and Scout, who she affectionately referred as her “pooples”; and a host of other friends in the Columbia area.
