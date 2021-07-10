Barbara D. Gilpin, 83, a lifelong Columbia resident, passed away Thursday, July 8th after a long battle with cancer.
Funeral service will be 2pm, Monday, July 12th, at Memorial Funeral Home 1217 Business Loop 70 West Columbia with visitation from 1-2pm. Interment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.
Barbara was born July 12, 1937, in Columbia to Norris & Edna Mae Whitesides Rice. In 1955, she graduated from Hickman High School and shortly thereafter, she married William Donald Gilpin on June 3rd at Little Bonne Femme Church.
She worked for over 40 years as a bookkeeper for the Columbia Missourian, retiring on more than one occasion. She was a family-first woman and loved spending time with all her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband of 66 years, William Donald Gilpin; son, Don (Mary) Gilpin of Owasso, OK; daughter, Julie Williams of Columbia; four grandchildren, Talia and Jeremy Williams of Columbia, Bill (Kristi) Gilpin of St. Elizabeth, MO, and Lauren Gilpin of Webb City, MO; 6 great-grandchildren, Ty & Averi Gilpin, Zaniah, & Elinah Williams, Nalii Cowherd, and Elijah Dodson, and a loving extended family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, E.L. Rice; and a great-grandson, Zaidrien Williams.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the American Cancer Association. Online condolences may be shared at memorialfuneralhomeandcemetery.com